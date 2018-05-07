Māori TV reporter to represent NZ at Miss World

Jess Tyson’s dream came true when she was crowned Miss World NZ at the Sky Convention Centre in front of 750 guests.

The 25-year-old from Te Āti Haunui a Pāpārangi says, "Ever since I was a teenager it was my dream to represent Aotearoa at Miss World".

Tyson is a reporter and presenter for Māori TV

"What keeps me motivated is knowing that the opportunities are going to be amazing".

She’s excited by the travel and the beauty with a purpose mission of the Miss World pageant.

"I am overwhelmed with excitement to have the opportunity to use this platform to help others within Aotearoa and the world," says Tyson.

It’s not cheap, according to Tyson, "Depending on how well you want to do they can be very expensive. But for me, it’s an investment into my future, you just have to be smart in the way you do things".

Miss World will be held in China in December.