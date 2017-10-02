Māori TV live streams Secondary Schools Basketball Championships

The Basketball Schick Secondary School Championships kick off today and will be broadcast live on the Māori Television website.

Basketball New Zealand says, a record number of Secondary school teams have entered competitions this year. It says, this signals a growth and interest in the sport on a national scale.

Ellesmere and Manukura kicked off the broadcast this morning and Onewhero will face off with Ngā Taiātea at 12:30 today.

Tune in to Maori Television.com to view the livestream and catch the games on demand, which will run for the rest of the week.