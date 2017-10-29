Māori Television leads Māori Journalism Awards

Māori Television and wāhine Māori dominate this year’s Massey University Māori journalism awards.

All five finalists for Māori Journalist of the Year are women with four nominated for work from Māori Television’s newsroom.

They include Māori Television’s Native Affairs reporter, Renee Kahukura Iosefa, who won Best Reporter Māori and Ethnic Affairs at the mainstream Canon Media Awards this year. Renee produced an exclusive story on racism which sparked nationwide debate.

She is joined by Native Affairs presenter, Oriini Kaipara for her programme on the gender debate around a man’s decision to have a normally female only moko kauae tattoo.

Māori Television’s Te Kāea news reporter, Heeni Brown, is also a finalist for her coverage on the passing of Dr Ranginui Walker and insights into the impact on his iwi.

Ripeka Timutimu has also been nominated for her work on Te Kāea in the team coverage uncovering the New Zealand Herald’s refusal to publish a memorial notice in Te Reo Māori. It led to an apology and change of policy in one of New Zealand’s biggest media outlets.

Maiki Sherman, who won last year, has also been recognised for her political analysis of King Tuheitia’s backing of the Māori Party in the lead up to this year’s Election.

It continues an unprecedented record of awards and recognition for work generated from Māori Television’s news and current affairs.

Māori Television’s chief operating officer, Keith Ikin, said the broadcaster was proud of the newsroom’s continuing success in a challenging era for all media.

“It has taken the commitment of many to bring important, unique stories into the national psyche. I am grateful to our staff who are committed to sharing our reo, our kaupapa and our stories that inform, engage and celebrate New Zealand and beyond,” he said.

Entries for the Massey University Journalism Awards doubled this year. Massey Assistant Vice-Chancellor Māori and Pasifika, Dr Charlotte Severne said she was delighted with the growing success.

“This year’s finalists have expressed Māori perspectives often missing in mainstream media. They have demonstrated overwhelmingly how Māori journalists draw on their culture and language to win the hearts and minds of New Zealanders, thus enriching national dialogue,’ she said.

The journalism awards are in conjunction with the university’s Ngā Kupu Ora Māori Book Awards. Winners will be announced at Te Papa National Museum in Wellington on November 8.

Māori Television congratulates all finalists at this year’s awards.