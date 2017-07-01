Māori Television has withdrawn the series Jonah from Tonga.

Once the full Board of Māori Television became aware of the screening of the programme on Thursday evening, a decision was made then to pull the series. Chair of the Board Georgina te Heuheu says the values of Māori Television include respecting all communities.

"We are a Māori media outlet with our own standards, and a mandate to protect and promote the Māori language and culture," says Mrs te Heuheu.

"This means that as a leading indigenous broadcaster we have a responsibility to present all cultures with a degree of respect and aroha not least those of our Pacific whanaunga," Mrs te Heuheu added.

A replacement show Te Taumata Kapahaka will go to air next Thursday evening.

Māori Television will not be providing any further comment.