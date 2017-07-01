Topic: Indigenous

Māori Television has withdrawn the series Jonah from Tonga.

By Online News Team

Once the full Board of Māori Television became aware of the screening of the programme on Thursday evening, a decision was made then to pull the series. Chair of the Board Georgina te Heuheu says the values of Māori Television include respecting all communities.

"We are a Māori media outlet with our own standards, and a mandate to protect and promote the Māori language and culture," says Mrs te Heuheu.

"This means that as a leading indigenous broadcaster we have a responsibility to present all cultures with a degree of respect and aroha not least those of our Pacific whanaunga," Mrs te Heuheu added.

A replacement show Te Taumata Kapahaka will go to air next Thursday evening.

Māori Television will not be providing any further comment.

