Māori Television announces strategic changes

Māori Television has today announced a strategic realignment of its business to be the leading source of Māori and te reo Māori content across multiple platforms.

Today’s announcement is the first significant step forward in implementing our strategic refresh,” says Keith Ikin, Māori Television Chief Executive.

“We operate in a highly competitive and rapidly changing digital environment which means we need to constantly be looking at how we can do things better and smarter."

The changes will see the outsourcing of Māori Television’s sales and marketing functions, a redesigned team for studio and field operations, and a stronger focus on becoming a digital-first organisation.

Staff and key stakeholders have been part of ongoing discussions about a strategic realignment of the organisation over recent months including consultation over proposed changes.

Fifteen roles across the organisation, including sales and marketing, executive management and operations have been disestablished.

Eight vacant roles will not be filled and five new roles will be created. Some roles have been redesigned to reflect the shift in audience behaviours and to create opportunities for growth and innovation.

“This strategic realignment will strengthen our role to provide high quality, engaging and entertaining content across all platforms that contributes to the promotion and protection of te reo Māori and tikanga Māori,” says Ikin.