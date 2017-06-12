Māori success to be celebrated at 2017 Matariki Awards

Māori Television and Te Puni Kōkiri are excited to announce the finalists for 2017’s Matariki Awards.

The Ngā Whetū o Matariki - the Matariki Awards was established in 2016 to recognise Māori excellence across a range of disciplines, and honours their commitment and success in their fields. The awards also acknowledge individuals and organisations whose innovation and dedication is making a difference to our communities and country.

A number of high profile individuals featured in last year's awards with renowned actor Cliff Curtis taking out the 2016 Supreme Award.

“We are thrilled with the calibre of finalists this year and the awards are an opportunity to acknowledge and honour those individuals and organisations whose passion, innovation and dedication is making a difference to our communities and to our country,” says Māori Television Chief Executive Paora Maxwell.

The 2017 Matariki Awards will be hosted by Stacey Morrison and Pio Terei at the Auckland War Memorial Museum on Friday 21 July. The event will also be broadcast on Māori Television on the night.

Each of the finalists across the eight categories demonstrate a high calibre of Māori success and accomplishment, helping to nurture and support the growth of the language and culture – both in Aotearoa and worldwide.

The finalists for this year's awards are:

TE WHETŪ MAIANGI AWARD FOR YOUNG ACHIEVERS

Julian Dennison

Laura O’Connell Rapira

Shay Wright

TE URURANGI AWARD FOR EDUCATION

Dame Georgina Kingi

Professor Robert Hans George Jahnke

Associate Professor Joanne Baxter – University of Otago

TE WAIPUNA-Ā-RANGI AWARD FOR ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT

Taika Waititi

Tangiwai Margaret Ria

Graham Hoete

TE TUPU-Ā-RANGI AWARD FOR HEALTH AND SCIENCE

Dr Elana Taipapaki Curtis - Auckland University

Professor Michael Walker

TE WAITĀ AWARD FOR SPORT

Lisa Carrington

Tupuria King

Dane Stuart Coles

TE TUPU-Ā-NUKU AWARD FOR BUSINESS AND INNOVATION

Grant Straker (CEO) - Straker Translations

Mavis Mullins - Poutama Trust

Hohepa Tuahine and Kristin Ross - Pipi Ma

TE WAITĪ AWARD FOR TE REO AND TIKANGA

Professor Rawinia Higgins

Professor William Te Rangiua (Pou) Temara

Paraone Gloyne

HIWA I TE RANGI AWARD FOR COMMUNITY

Te Puea Memorial Marae - South Auckland

Ricky Houghton (CEO) - He Korowai Trust

Mike King (Founder) - Key to Life Charitable Trust