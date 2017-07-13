Māori representation in health sector allegedly under threat

Maori representation in the health sector is allegedly under threat following the disestablishment of its Māori policy team.

A recent study has revealed the Ministry disestablished the Te Kete Hauora policy team last year. It also revoked Maori health plans and reporting from mandatory DHBs, and has scaled back the requirements of DHBs to consult with Maori.

Healthcare specialist, Chad Brown, spoke to Kawe Kōrero Reporters. He says, “To my mind it doesn’t really make a whole lot of difference at the end of the day, if you’ve got the right people inside in positions of influence.”

Brown says, “Māori health comparatively is in a terrible state in this country. We need to do something about it. We need to have Māori in positions of influence. We need to have the right strategies and resourcing to follow through.”

If Māori are relying all their hopes and aspirations on the Ministry of Health, then Brown says “it’s game over”.

He says we need to have Māori engagement and input at all levels of the health sector so mainstream health workers can understand what models work best for Māori.