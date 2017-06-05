Māori recognised as Members of the NZ Order of Merit

Te Kei o te Waka Merito (MNZM)

Esteemed Māori are among those recognised in this year's Queen’s Birthday Honours list, including Ngāti Awa stalwart Te Kei o te Waka Merito, Te Aitanga-a-Hauiti's William Thomas Grey, and Peter Hughes MacGregor of Ngāti Kahungunu.



Mr Te Kei o Te Waka Merito (Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Rangataua, Ngāti Pūkeko) has contributed to conservation for more than 30 years, most notably as the inaugural and current Chair of Te Tapatoru-a-Toi, a joint management committee which manages three iconic conservation sites in the Whakatāne area, one being an off-shore pest-free island.

Merito was also the driving force behind the development and implementation of the committee’s ‘Kawa me Nga Tikanga – Protocol and Procedure Guidelines’ to assist the committee in fulfilling its role under the Ngati Awa Claims Settlement Act 2005.

He played a key role in designing and implementing Te Tapui Tokotoru Conservation Management Plan and is current member of the Environmental Protection Authority and the Environmental Risk Management Authority.

Merito is a member of the Ohiwa Harbour Implementation Forum and Te Runanga O Ngati Awa. He has served periods as Chairman and has been Chairman of Te Komiti Taiao O Ngati Awa.

He is a Trustee member for Rurima Islands, off-shore islands owned by Ngāti Awa and maintained in partnership with the Department of Conservation.

He was instrumental in establishing the nationwide Te Pukenga Atawahi Cultural Competency training programme for DOC and also established and implemented the Department’s Māori language policy.

Merito served at the Malayan Emergency in the 1950s. He plays an integral role in the annual ANZAC dawn service ceremony in Rotorua, leading fellow war veterans and service personnel during parades.

Last year he shared his experience while in Malaysia with Waka Huia which screened on ANZAC day. He talks of the moment he met the love of his life, in the midst of a raging war.

Mr William Thomas Gray, QSM, JP

For services to Māori and the community

Mr William Gray has been Chairperson of Te Rawheoro Marae since 2000 and sits on the Te Aitanga-a-Hauiti iwi forum of six local marae.

He is a Trustee on the Te Aitanga-a-Hauiti Centre of Excellence and provides community and cultural support for Te Whare Hauora o Te Aitanga-a-Hauiti, the Tolaga Bay Area School and Kahukuranui.

Gray has coordinated successful marae/whanau-based sports teams to compete at the regional level.

He has also been involved in the organisation of adult education programmes for the past 20 years.

Gray leads the Uawa community’s ANZAC Committee and has been involved in developing Anzac Commemorations over the past five years to include a focus on a duty to whānau and community well-being.

In his formal role as Padre, he has organised hundreds of church services locally and has led significant services such as the funeral for The Honourable Parekura Horomia, ANZAC commemoration services with foreign dignitaries in attendance, and the opening of the new Tolaga Bay Police Station.

He is involved with Restorative Justice with the Ministry of Justice and regularly organises duties for young offenders to help them rehabilitate. Mr Gray was also a cultural advisor for the development of the National Marae of the New Zealand Army, which opened in 1996.



HONOURS

Queen’s Service Medal for Community Service, Queen’s Birthday 1987

Mr William Gray is chairperson of Rawheoro Marae in Tolaga Bay

Mr Peter Hughes MacGregor

For services to Māori and agriculture

Mr Peter MacGregor has held various positions within the Department of Māori Affairs in the 1970s and 1980s, including Manager Housing and Land Development, Assistant Director Community Services and Housing, and Senior Housing Manager and Director Employment and Training.

MacGregor was a Regional Manager with Te Puni Kokiri between 1990 and 2004 for both Takitimu and Wellington regions.

He developed the Joint Working Agreement between the then Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry and Te Puni Kokiri and worked with Manaaki Whenua on local and regional projects.

He was also Strategic Manager, Māori and Tagata Pasifika for the Agriculture Industry Training Organisation from 2005 to 2012.

Peter MacGregor - Image/Bay Buzz

MacGregor designed the Industry Training Organisation’s Māori Strategy from scratch and assisted with embedding this strategy throughout the organisation.

He was involved in several initiatives including the Te Kuiti Māori Farm Managers Diploma and the development of the Ahuwhenua Young Māori Farmer competition.

Recently, he has been a contractor with Ngāti Pāhauwera Development Trust in a Change Manager role and has developed the delivery of the River Restoration project for Mohaka, Waikare and Waihua rivers.

Mr MacGregor is a Trustee of several Ahuwhenua Trusts and is an advisor Trustee to the Hinemanu/Ruaka/Te Upokori Charitable Education Trust.