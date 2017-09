Mike King is one of the Māori nominees for the 2018 New Zealander of the Year Award.

This nomination is the result of his continued efforts to help combat teen suicide and mental health issues in Aotearoa.

Other champions of the community nominated alongside King include Hinewīrangi Kohu-Morgan, and indigenous advocate Marama Paia.

Last year's winner was Taika Waititi and previous winners include Sir Richie McCaw and Dr Lance O Sullivan.