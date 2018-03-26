Topic: Kawe Kōrero

Māori media under the lens by their own people

By Kawekōrero Reporters

Two Ngārimu VC scholarship recipients are putting the future of Māori media under a unique lens. The young couple, Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Te Aorere Pewhairangi both currently work in Māori media and will present their Masters as a dual-research that breaks down the role of Māori media, and analyse if the industry is up to the job. Pewhairangi told Kawekōrero that when him and Kimiora came through kura kaupapa and tertiary education, they learnt about media but not about media through a Māori lens, so they want to create a way forward where media can be taught from a Māori perspective.
 

