Māori leaders honoured for their service to Māori

Six Māori leaders have made the New Year’s honorary list for 2018 for their service to Māori. They are the Honorable Georgina Te Heuheu, Collin Bidois, Richard Boast, Russel Kemp, Reverend Rereamanu Wihapi and John Clarke.

The Honorable Georgina Te Heuheu: To be a Dame Companion of New Zealand Order of Merit:

The Honorable Georgina Te Heuheu is no stranger to the Honorary List. Before becoming a Member of Parliament she was appointed a Companion of the Queen’s Service in 1993.

She served five terms in Parliament with two of those terms as Cabinet Minister for the fourth and fifth National Governments. While serving she also held portfolios for Courts, Pacific Island Affairs, Disarmament and Arms Control and Women’s Affairs.

Before entering Parliament Mrs. Te Heuheu was involved with many establishments such as the Waitangi Tribunal, Māori Development Corporation, Midland Regional Health Authority, Te Papa and the University of Waikato Council.

She now assumes the role of Chair of Māori Television a position she has held since 2012, and she also sits on both the Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board and the Tūwharetoa Settlement Trust as Deputy Chair.

Mr. Collin Bidois: To be Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit:

Mr. Colin Bidois has been a prominent leader in the Ngāti Ranginui region.

From 1990 to 2005 Mr. Bidois sat as Chairman on the Rūnanga o Ngāti Ranginui and during that time he had improved the delivery of social and health services and developed relationships with local and central government agencies and other Tauranga iwi.

He was instrumental in establishing the Runanganui o Tauranga Moana in which was purposely established to progress the return of ownership of Mauao to Tauranga iwi. As Chairperson of the runanga, he was the negotiator with local government and the Crown. As a result, ownership of the mountain was returned to the three Tauranga iwi after a five-year process.

Image: Victoria University

Mr. Richard Boast: To be an Officer of New Zealand Order of Merit:

Mr. Richard Boast is renowned for his contribution to Māori land law, fields of history and property law.

He has written over 30 research reports for Waitangi Tribunal inquiries and published award-winning books, some of which are regularly cited in the courts to date.

He has represented many iwi in Waitangi Tribunal inquiries and has assisted many groups with Treaty settlement negotiations with the Crown.

In addition, he was appointed to sit on the panel that reviewed the Foreshore and Seabed Act 2009 that provided advice to the Government to recognise customary and public interests in the coastal marine area.

Mr. Russel Kemp: To be an Officer of New Zealand Order of Merit:

Chairman of Te Uri o Hau Settlement Trust, Russel Kemp has been an advocate since 1991 where he lodged the Wai 229 Treaty claim with the Waitangi Tribunal for Te Uri o Hau, resulting in the signing of a Deed of Settlement with the Crown nine years later.

He holds many roles such as Director of Taipuha Farms Ltd, Director of the Renaissance Group Ltd, with the Te Uri o Hau Charitable Trust and has also sat on many boards for both Te Uri o Hau and Ngāti Whātua, as a member and as a chairperson.

While in those roles he has led the signing of relationship agreements with local councils and has been proactive in Treaty claim settlements and continues to lead negotiations with the Crown.

Image: Waka Huia

Reverend Rereamanu Wihapi: The Queens Service Medal:

Reverend Rereamanu Wihapi is a respected kaumatua, leader, and educator of te reo Māori and Tikanga within his community.

He currently serves as President of the Rangiuru Sports club and in the past, he has been the minister in charge of Te Puke Anglican and cultural advisor of Te Puke High School.

Mr. Wihapi has been an active trustee member and chairperson of various trust and boards throughout the iwi and continues to do so today.

Mr. John Clarke: To be a Knight Companion of New Zealand Order of Merit:

Mr. John Clarke has held a range of roles in education and Crown agencies throughout his career and since the mid-1990s has played a role in almost 30 completed Treaty settlements around New Zealand.

He has been a Cultural Advisor for the Crown Law Office and the Office of Treaty Settlements and continues to advance relationships between Māori and the Crown and, Māori and their community and region.

While sitting as chairman of the Heritage Council since 2013 Mr. Clarke was involved in bedding in the new Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Act which is to promote the identification, protection, preservation and conservation of the historical and cultural heritage of New Zealand.

Mr. Clarke was also in charge of the expedition of transferring and assigning Rangiriri to Waikato-Tainui.