Māori language web series grabbing attention for explicit content

A Māori language web series is grabbing attention for its explicit content. The show’s creators say they're promoting te reo Māori but is the risqué content be too offensive for some?

Rere Te Whiu, a web series funded by Te Māngai Pāho is gaining momentum with over 17,000 views. The show targets Māori language speakers and uses sexually explicit terms.

Matai Smith (Rongowhakaata) says, “Here we are in the digital age our children know how to use Facebook, internet in order to access these things that would only be my worry.

But producers of the show say the series has been created from a Māori world view.

Kristin Ross (Ngāti Kahu) says, “Don't let English concepts override Māori outlooks regarding this show.”

Smith says, “Rere Te Whiu is a great laugh, the video clips are funny and informative.”

Rere Te Whiu is a web series that teaches speakers and learners of the Māori language how to negotiate the subtleties of Māori idioms and colloquial phrases in the appropriate contexts.

Ross says, “It is different when you are refereeing to "intercourse" in Māori as opposed to English so the nature of what you mean will be lost in the translation but the main objective is that the language is being used.”

Hōhepa Tuahine (Te Arawa, Tūhoe) says, “I want those who are Māori speakers to be able to judge this show not those who don't speak Māori to have a view on it.”

This is the second series of Rere Te Whiu. It can accessed via their Facebook page.