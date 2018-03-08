Māori entrepreneurs lead nutrition venture NUKU ki te Puku

A group of Māori entrepreneurs have collaborated with scientists, investors, marketers and horticulturalists to establish a new nutrition venture, NUKU ki te Puku.

NUKU ki Te Puku comprises 14 different organisations under six brands who are focused on the development of innovative nutrition solutions.

NUKU ki te Puku Board Member Wayne Mulligan says, "The objective of NUKU ki te PukuTM is to take advantage of the growing demand for nutrition with health claims in order to reduce the prevalence of avoidable illness."

Mulligan says they are now endeavouring to commence positioning in the Asian market where there are over half a billion people in the early stages of developing Type 2 diabetes.

"We've also secured a half-day workshop to educate the Asian market that when it comes to new nutrition from Aotearoa, NUKU ki te Puku are the designers and players in that."

He says, "We want to leave the Asians with a real understanding that we are key players in high-value nutrition going forward."

NUKU ki te PukuTM will be launched at Te Wharewaka o Pōneke in Wellington tonight.