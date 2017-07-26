Māori digital tech fund recipients to receive $3.6mil

Māori Development Minister Te Ururoa Flavell and Science and Innovation Minister Paul Goldsmith have today announced the recipients of the first round for the Ka Hao: Māori Digital Technology Development Fund.

“The first round of funding for Ka Hao will provide a total of $3.6 million for the 20 successful applicants,” says Mr Flavell.

“There are some really exciting initiatives ranging from online te reo tools to environmental monitoring systems which will provide skilled opportunities for whānau.

“The successful applicants were able to clearly demonstrate how their initiative would meet the fund’s long-term objective – to create high value jobs and opportunities that advance Māori in digital technologies,” says Mr Flavell.

“The new initiatives will be able to achieve the long-term objectives by creating pathways for Māori into digital technologies, supporting and growing businesses and enhancing new Māori language and culture initiatives through digital technologies,” says Mr Goldsmith.

“Technology and innovation is central to New Zealand’s economic, environmental, social and cultural wellbeing. The high calibre of the applicants to the fund shows the real potential and value that Māori will add to our growing tech sector.

“This fund will support Māori to build the skills needed to participate in the digital economy, as well as providing a strong platform for Māori language content and production,” says Mr Goldsmith.

The fund is a joint programme between Te Puni Kōkiri and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, with Te Puni Kōkiri as the lead agency. The $30 million fund was established as part of Budget 2014 and was originally known as the Māori ICT Development Fund.

Information on all of the successful applicants is available on the Ka Hao website here.