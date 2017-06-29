Māori designers of NZ Post Miromoda Showcase announced for NZFW 2017

Miromoda is set to present a fresh line-up of Māori designers for their upcoming showcase at this year's New Zealand Fashion Week (NZFW).

A successful event with more than 100 VIP guests in attendance over the weekend saw the announcement of the eight Māori designers who were judged by Miromoda’s head judge, Dame Pieter Stewart, who was assisted by Janey Evett, who worked for New York-based designer Nicole Miller and Lucire international fashion magazine publisher, Jack Yan.

Category winners and runners up of the annual Miromoda Fashion Design Competition have won a place to show eight looks to an 800+ audience, in the line-up for the 2017 NZ Post Miromoda Showcase at NZFW.

The Runners Up of the Miromoda Runway Show are:

• Gienipha Tutaki (Whanganui)

• Jimmie MacKay (Hastings)

• Nicola Te Kiri (Rotorua)

• Nicola McIntosh (Christchurch)

The Avant-Garde winner is Christopher Woods (Tauranga)

The Emerging Designer winner is Jacob Coutie (Wellington)

The Overall Winner is Misty Ratima (Napier)

Also announced on the night was the relationship between Pataka Art + Museum in Porirua and Miromoda. Porirua Mayor Mike Tana announced the partnered annual fashion events would return in 2018, for its third consecutive year.

Mayor Tana said, "Miromoda is an inspirational beacon for the youth of Porirua, and clearly a well sought after event for the whole community."

Miromoda founder, Ata Te Kanawa reiterated the win-win relationship stating Pataka and Porirua were names she hoped would become synonymous to Miromoda. "Our annual fashion design competition followed by a runway show of invited fashion designers is a bold combo to pull off in one day. And one only made possible by having a great relationship with Porirua City Council, as well as the wider community including local iwi, Ngāti Toa Rangatira," said Te Kanawa.

Potentially, the only Porirua event to ever see NZ Fashion Week founder Dame Pieter Stewart attend, events manager, Robert Baldock said the city was delighted to have two of Miromoda’s high-end fashion events on its annual calendar, "Once again Miromoda blew people away. It has been wonderful to have Dame Pieter and such highly creative people from the fashion world enjoying our city and being part of this very special event."

Designers for the 2017 Miromoda Fashion Design Competition will show in the NZ Post Miromoda Showcase at NZFW on August 31.