Māori dancers take Māori culture to the world

By Tema Hemi

Fresh off their tour of the UK, the NZ Dance Company are now taking their production Lumina on tour throughout New Zealand during of May.

The show features two Māori dancers who are broadening their careers through the experience.

Chrissy Kokiri of Te Arawa and Eddie Elliott of Ngāti Maniapoto are enjoying taking Māori culture to the world through contemporary dance but their journey hasn't been without its challenges.

Strict dieting and a lot of physical training on a daily basis were part of their preparation for their national tour.

