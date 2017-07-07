Māori culture impresses participants at World Indigenous Nations Games

The Māori contingent taking part in the World Indigenous Nations (WIN) Games in Canada has made a lasting impression at the event.

Participants at the annual celebration of Indigneous sports, tikanga and pride were treated to a haka performance by Māori competitors when the event kicked off earlier this week.

More than 4000 athletes representing close to 30 countries are participating in the 2nd Annual WIN Games, the first of the events was hosted in Brazil.

Te Waha o Rerekohu, Kawakawa mai Tawhiti, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Waiu o Ngāti Porou, St Joseph’s Māori Girls College and Tologa Bay Area School are just some of the New Zealand schools in attendance.

Mahana film actor and Tolaga Bay Area School student, Akuhata Keefe is a part of the New Zealand delegation at the event.

Keefe says, “We had to dress up in our kākahu and do our wero, some haka. There are a lot of people over here who love Māori. After their pōhiri a lot of people were asking us for photos because of our moko, our pūhoro and they were just so fascinated at the way we were dressed, our taonga and our taiaha. It took us a good hour to get back to our bus to get home because so many people were asking for photos.”

The WIN Games 2017 Opening Ceremony was held at Bear Park in Maskwacis, Alberta, Canada on Monday at 7pm.

For updates on the WIN Games 2017 in Canada, go to their facebook page here.