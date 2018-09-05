Māori chef to give cruise ship tourists a taste of Aotearoa

Cruise ship tourists will now be able to see and taste a lot more of New Zealand thanks to a unique Māori cultural experience with esteemed Māori chef, Eru Tutaki.

Tutaki will take guests through a forest near the port of Tauranga to harvest bush food in which will be created into a three-course meal.

He hopes to share his Māori heritage with the guests through kai.

“I love to illustrate the stories of my Māori heritage through the flavours of the bush. To tell the legends of New Zealand's origins through taste to tourists is not only a wonderful excursion for the guests of our country; it's an investment in the preservation of our history."

The 36-year-old father of three grew up in a town with a population of 30 people. At the age of 17, he moved to Wellington where he studied for a Bachelor of Visual Māori Arts. He then studied sculpting creating figures in chocolate which then sparked an interest in food.

Tutaki didn’t grow up learning about Māoridom and his culture, and it wasn’t until he became a cook where he rediscovered his heritage.

Guest will be able to enjoy the new service when the cruise line arrives in New Zealand in October 2018.