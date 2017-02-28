Māori businesses look to harness science and technology

Māori business leaders gathered in Auckland to discuss ways to utilise science and high technology to improve productivity and profit. Te Whānau ā Apanui CEO Rikirangi Gage says prospering whānau should be the focus.

The future of our business growth looks to be in the hands of robots.

Rikirangi Gage, CEO, Te Rūnanga o Te Whānau ā Apanui says, "We want to develop our families. To utilise the technology of today and the evidence of research to reach our homes, our people and regions.

Māori assets are worth $42 billion dollars and makes up six percent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP).

Traci Houpapa, Chairman, FOMA/Me Uru Kahikatea says, "Much of our asset base presently is land based or water based. So what we're here to do is to talk about how does innovation and technology bring the uplift, not only in terms of profitability but also performance and productivity."

Last year, Kia Kotahi Mai: Te Ao Pūtaiao me Te Ao Hangarau, the seventh of 11 National Science Challenge was launched. 20 reps from iwi authorities, universities, researchers, government agencies and Māori businesses across the country came to discuss ideas.

Houpapa says, "All New Zealand is woefully under prepared in terms of its committment and investment in research and development, which is why the push on science and innovation is so important."

Next month all 11 sciences will meet, and feedback on Māori views of science and innovation will be given.