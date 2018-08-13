Māori business grabs reusable bag opportunity

Reusable shopping bags are in high demand at the moment and New Zealand companies have seen the move from single use plastic bags as a great marketing opportunity to promote their brands.

Pipi Promotional Products, has seen a 75% increase over the past 18 months through their online store and manufacturers throughout the country have had a hard time keeping up with demand.

Kathy Wilson, owner of Pipi Promo says, “It's great to see all types of eco-friendly products being branded, like reusable coffee cups, drink-ware, recycled pens, pencils, and notebooks."

She says that with the recent ban on single-use plastic bags in New Zealand it is expected that the demand for reusable products will continue to grow for the promotional products industry.

“Other countries such as Vanuatu and Australia have also been ordering from us, who have a plastic ban, it's a great way to help the environment and brand your business."

