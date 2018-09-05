Māori athletes a third of NZ Youth Olympic team

Over a third of the athletes set to represent New Zealand at the Youth Olympics are Māori.

23 Māori athletes will compete out of a total of 61, including wrestlers Westerly Ainsley, of Ngāi Te Rangi, and Arapo Kellner, of Ngā Puhi.

Kellner says he’s looking forward to competing against the international range of competitors at the games.

“I started wrestling when I was four years old, growing up in the US my older brother and all my friends were all wrestlers so that's how I got into it. I love the physicality and intensity that comes with the sport, it's the ultimate challenge."

Beach volleyball players Tamara Otene (Ngāti Tūwharetoa) and Maya Dickson (Ngāi Tahu) are also part of the team following their win at the Oceania U19 Beach Volleyball Championships in Canberra held earlier this year.

Maya says, "I love that beach volleyball is a game of both physical and mental strength. In order to win, you and your partner have to demonstrate both of these attributes to a very high level."

For BMX cyclist Jessie Smith, the Youth Olympics in Argentina next month will just be the latest destination, having already competed in places such as the USA, Australia, Colombia and Azerbaijan.

"I've been riding for 13 years. In that time I've gotten eight national championship titles and five world titles. BMX is pretty much my life at the moment," says the 17-year-old of Ngāti Kahungunu and Ngāpuhi.

The competition starts next month in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Full list of Māori athletes heading to the Youth Olympics

Athletics Kayla Goodwin Ngā Puhi

Basketball Joe Ahie Ngā Ruahine, Ngati Ruanui, Taranaki

Basketball Max de Geest Ngāti Porou

B Volleyball Tamara Otene Ngāti Tūwharetoa

B Volleyball Maya Dickson Ngāi Tahu

Boxing Te Mania Shelford Ngā Puhi

Cycling Jessie Smith Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Whātua

Judo Rihari Iki Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngā Puhi

Karate Raukawa Jefferies Ngāti Raukawa

Rugby Tynealle Fitzgerald Te Whakatōhea

Rugby Iritana Hohaia Ngāti Ruanui

Rugby Azalleyah Maaka Ngāti Porou

Rugby Risaleaana Pouri-Lane Ngāti Apa,Rangitāne

Rugby Montessa Tairakena Tainui

Rugby Kalyn Takitimu-Cook Ngāti Porou

Rugby Arorangi Tauranga Ngāti Rora, Ngāti Huiao

Rugby Hinemoa Watene Ngā Puhi, Rongowhakaata

Sailing Pia Gordon Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Ruapani.

Swimming Erika Fairweather Ngāi Tahu

Weightlifting Kanah Andrews-Nahu Ngāti Porou, Ngāpuihi

Wrestling Westerly Ainsley Ngāi Te Rangi

Wrestling Arapo Kellner Ngā Puhi