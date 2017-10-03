Māori arts set for Los Angeles' Venice Beach

Tuku Iho, the Living Legacy exhibition is set to make its way to Venice Beach, Los Angeles.

And as part of the activities, live kapa haka will be performed on the famous Santa Monica pier, the second most visited tourist attraction in Los Angeles after Disneyland.

Project Director Karl Johnstone says the aim of the programme is to not only share Māori culture and New Zealand, but to also learn as much as we can about other cultures.

This follows the exhibition's placement in Washington DC earlier this year, where more than 250,000 people visited the Smithsonian Museum exhibition with one million engaging in Tuku Iho for its duration in the US Capitol.

The exhibition fuses traditional and contemporary displays with more than 70 precious works of art, in-situ tekoteko carving, live tā moko, kapa haka and contemporary performances and presentations, and for the first time, includes pounamu (greenstone) carving on site.

Tuku Iho is expected to open October, 23.