Māori artist upset over misuse of her identity

Māori artist Paitangi Ostick alleges an American author known as Rue has misused her cultural identity for a new book.
Ostick spoke to Kawe Kōrero Reporters and says the author has also culturally misappropriated Māori culture.
Ostick says, “She’s written a series called The Chronicles of Hawthorn and in some of the transcripts she referred to me as Miss Paitangi the sacred carver.”
“There was also a map of the mystical land of Aotearoa which just looked like a map straight out of Lord of the Rings to me.”
Ostick says Rue private messaged her to tell her about using her identity after watching a documentary of Ostick on the Waka Huia TV programme
Ostick says, “I was actually really upset.”
“I think she thought I would be flattered about the fact that she was using my name and that she had been inspired by the Waka Huia programme.
“Everything she said about Mistress Paitahi, I actually do – the carving, the weaving, the tattooing.”