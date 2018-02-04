For the many, not for the few - Marama Davidson

MP Marama Davidson has formally announced her candidacy to be the next female co-leader of the Green Party. The announcement was made today in Ōtara, South Auckland.

"It is with a great sense of responsibility and excitement that I have put myself forward as a candidate for the Green Party co-leadership of Aotearoa New Zealand."

Loyal followers of Marama Davidson turned out to voice their support. Davidson joined the party in 2013, now ranked at no.2 on the party list.

"I'm very honoured to be have put at number two on the list by the membership in recognition of my work in both social and environmental justice including before I got into parliament."

Sitting outside of Government, she says, is an advantage.

"We have to engage with the diverse communities that we haven't been in, we need to grow a strong, a diverse and cohesive movement to be able to put in place the policies that our membership have already dreamed and envisioned up for us. I am well placed because of my experience and proven record in reaching into the communities that we have a small presence in or sometimes no presence at all."

Ngāti Whātua ki Ōrākei spokesperson Ngārimu Blair says she's the right woman for the job.

"The world has seen her bravery in campaigning for social issues, families in poverty, Māori women who have been oppressed by corrupt men, " says Blair.

"It is for the wellbeing of our living systems and our people that will sustain us. For the many, not for the few," says Davidson.

The new co-leader will be announced April 8th.

