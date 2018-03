Manawa Mai Tawhiti takes out Te Whenua Moemoeā Kapa Haka Nationals

It was a clean sweep at the Te Whenua Moemoeā Australian National Māori Kapa Haka Festival in Canberra with haka group Manawa Mai Tawhiti taking the top spot.

Six groups took to the stage at Exhibition Park in Canberra vying for a spot at Te Matatini.

Being Australia's national haka festival, groups battled for an opportunity to return to the motherland and compete against the best of the haka world.

Joining Manawa Mai Tawhiti on the Te Matatini stage next year is Te Hoe ki Matangireia.

The full results of the Te Whenua Moemoeā Australian National Māori Kapa Haka Festival are:

Waiata Tira:

3rd - Te Hoe Ki Mātangireia

2nd - Te Raranga Whānui

1st - Manawa Mai Tawhiti

Te Reo:

3rd - Te Hoe Ki Mātangireia

2nd - Te Raranga Whānui

1st - Manawa Mai Tawhiti

Whakaeke:

3rd = Te Hoe Ki Mātangireia/Tūranga Ake

2nd - Te Raranga Whānui

1st - Manawa Mai Tawhiti

Mōteatea:

3rd = Te Raranga Whānui/Tūranga Ake

2nd - Te Hoe Ki Mātangireia

1st - Manawa Mai Tawhiti

Waiata ā Ringa:

3rd - Te Hoe Ki Mātangireia

2nd - Te Raranga Whānui

1st - Manawa Mai Tawhiti

Poi:

3rd - Tūranga Ake

2nd - Te Hoe Ki Mātangireia

1st - Manawa Mai Tawhiti

Haka:

3rd - Tūranga Ake

2nd = Te Raranga Whānui/Te Hoe Ki Mātangireia

1st - Manawa Mai Tawhiti

Whakawātea:

3rd - Te Raranga Whānui

2nd = Te Hoe Ki Mātangireia/Tūranga Ake

1st - Manawa Mai Tawhiti

Overall:

3rd - Te Raranga Whānui

2nd - Te Hoe Ki Mātangireia

1st - Manawa Mai Tawhiti