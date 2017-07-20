Mana wahine will boost Māori business - FOMA

More than 100 Māori women were inspired by ladies at the top of their career game through FOMA's annual Māori Women's Leadership Summit. The aim is to grow the number of Māori women leaders amongst positive shifts in the business sector towards gender and cultural diversity.

Māori women come together to build the Māori economy.

FOMA Chairman, Traci Houpapa says, "Maori women have a focus on our mokopuna's mokopuna, like all Māori, and we bring that strength and value to the table."

NZ Rugby female board member and former Black Fern captain Dr Farah Palmer says like sport, business can be a masculine environment, but attitudes are shifting.

"Business and sport they're not necessarily masculine anymore, a lot more women were involved in the Olympics for instance 51-percent of New Zealand participants were female, so I think things are changing and it's important to be around those decision making and leadership roles as well."

The latest NZX main board statistics show a 15-percent jump in the number of female officers in publicly listed companies. It is also recommended that they adopt a diversity policy come December 31.



Houpapa says, "I think it's also about recognising the value of a diverse thought or gender diversity can present in business, in strategy in economic development. If men and women work together with a balanced and cohesive approach good things can be achieved for Māori."