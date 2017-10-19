Make sure you get home this long weekend

As Labour Weekend approaches Police are urging motorist to avoid another tragic death by being extra cautious on the road.

Steve Greally, National Policing Manager Superintendent says there has been an increasingly high number of deaths on our roads this year.

He says, “So far in 2017, 301 people have been killed in 271 crashes. At the same time in 2016, 255 people had died in 219 crashes. This leaves a devastating impact on affected families and communities.”

Long weekends tend to attract more traffic on the roads, which increases the chances of accidents to occur.

“Police will have a visible and proactive presence on the road during Labour Day Weekend, using a mixture of prevention and enforcement activities, focusing on areas of highest demand and risk,” says Greally.

“The message to all drivers is simple – drive to the conditions, free from impairment and make sure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained. By doing this, you will dramatically reduce your chances of being hurt on the road.”

He says, it’s important to remain patient, courteous and respectful of others using the road and to not take any risk that can cause harm to yourself or someone else.

Despite some travellers wanting to get to their destination as fast as possible Police are stressing that the speed limit is not a target, as this could do more damage than any good.

“The speed limit is not a target and should not be exceeded, we all know our roads are unique and challenging – the faster we travel, the greater the risk,” says Greally.

Police will ensure drivers stick to the road safety rule by ticketing those motorist who fail to comply with the rules.

Greally says, “Police and our road safety partners cannot do it alone. Road safety is everyone’s responsibility and we need the public's help to keep our roads safe. On behalf of Police, I wish everyone a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend.”