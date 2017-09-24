Major parties must seek coalition partners to govern

The National Party is unable to govern alone despite establishing a clear lead over Labour in the 2017 Election.

With almost 100% of votes counted National has 46% of the party vote with Labour at 35.8%.

Thousands of special votes are also yet to be counted.

Labour’s memorandum of understanding with the Greens, who are at 5.8%, is not enough to put them ahead of National and the coalition will have to welcome Winston Peters’ NZ First into the fold to govern.

NZ First is currently at 7.5% and Peters, familiar with his role as king-maker in New Zealand elections, has indicated he will be weighing his options before making a decision on which party he will support into government.

The possibility of a National/Greens coalition has also been suggested although the prospect is unlikely given the relationship between the parties.

Despite losing their Māori Party coalition partners to a Labour surge in the Māori seats, National have the faithful of Epsom to thank for a single extra seat won by Act’s ever faithful David Seymour.

