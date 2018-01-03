Maisey Rika set to grace the shores of Hawai'i

Renowned Māori singer/songwriter Maisey Rika will be headlining the Aotearoa’s Finest concert that is set to hit Hawaii Theatre Center on 28 January 2018.

Rika is no stranger to Hawai'i and is planning to do a few other gigs while she is there. She plans to perform on the island of O’ahu, Maui and the island of Hawai’i.

She is well-known for her spine-tingling voice box and has one of Aotearoa’s most remarkable lead vocal style of singing in which compliment the underlying messages in her music.

Rika also incorporates the use of both English and Māori language in her most of her music, which also compliments her unique performing style.

Joining her on the tour are other Māori renowned artists such as Rob Ruha, Seth Haapu and leading expert in traditional Māori instruments, Horomona Horo.

For more info visit http://www.hawaiitheatre.com/events/aotearoas-finest-with-maisey-rika