Maimoa Music highlights depression with new song

Māori pop group Maimoa Music has released a new song to tackle depression.

Maimoa member Pere Wihongi spoke to Kawekōrero Reporters about the new song called ‘We Are Human’.

“Its purpose is to leave an impression on those that are listening to tend to those who are feeling low,” said Wihongi.

“They might only need a shoulder to lean on as a form of support to those that are experiencing difficulty. For me the remedy is to assure them that it's ok to ask for help.”

Wihongi said the song is different from the uplifting vibes the group’s first two singles ‘Maimoatia’ and ‘Wairua’ has. The new song, which features actress and broadcaster Krystal-Lee Brown, is in Māori and in English to get the message across clearly.

“For me these ideas should be shown and sung for the purpose that some remedy is found by those who are listening,” said Wihongi.

We Are Human is now available on Spotify, iTunes and Google Play.

If you or your whanau are experiencing depression, here are some numbers to call:

Lifeline 0800 543 534

Suicide Crisis Helpline 0508 828 865