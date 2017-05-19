Maimoa Music do it again

Last year, they knocked Justin Timberlake off the iTunes NZ Music Charts and now the creators of the hit song Maimoatia want to do it again. Maimoa Music has released their first official single, Wairua, in Auckland.

Makaira Berry says, “People will be able to hear our native language and of course the wairua within the song, in the lyrics it states, let the vibe carry you.”

Late last night their second single since the smash-hit, Maimoatia was released on iTunes, Spotify and Google Play straight after they launched last night in Auckland.

Raniera Blake says, “Get on your phone and buy the song.”

New emerging artists who share the same passion with haka and the Māori language have engaged with over a million social media viewers.

Metotagivale Schmidt-Peke says, “We're the babies of our group however we'll let our brains speak for themselves.”

The 12 member group composed the song last month with a positive theme.

Today, their new single reached number two on the iTunes NZ charts. The music video will be released next week.