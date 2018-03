More than 60,000 people have signed a petition, calling for Sir Bob Jones to have his Knighthood stripped from him.

It was Māori filmmaker Renae Maihi's idea to start the petition following Sir Bob Jone's controversial comments in the National Business Review suggesting Waitangi Day should be replaced with Māori Gratitude Day.

However, as stated by Maihi on the programme Kawekōrero, it's not right that he continues to hold such a prestigious title.