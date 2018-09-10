Mahuta urges NZ to take part in Māori Language Week

Māori Development Minister, Nanaia Mahuta has called on all New Zealanders to take part in the annual Te Wiki o te reo Māori celebrations.

The theme for this year’s Māori Language week is ‘kia kaha te reo Māori’ which translates to ‘let the Māori language live’.

Mahuta says, “The Māori language is one of the best ways to say 'We are New Zealanders'. Everyone can help to celebrate and revitalise our country's first language.”

She says people in all walks of life can support the language in many ways.

Parents can support their kids as they learn te reo Māori at school or business owners can display te reo Māori in their workplaces.

“Everyone can try a simple 'kia ora' (hello) or 'mā te wā' (bye) as they go about their daily business. Each time you use Māori correctly it is a valuable gesture to restore it as an everyday language. It all adds up."

There will be parades throughout the week around the country to celebrate Te Wiki o te reo Māori and everyone is invited to join in.

Mahuta congratulates everyone who is rolling out activities for Te Wiki o te Reo Māori and she urges others that it's not too late to support this key part of New Zealand identity.

"Start today. Support, sing and speak- whatever you choose, it all contributes to the future of the language and the shape of our nation. Kia kaha te reo Māori,"