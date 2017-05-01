Maaka McKinny, a hero in a fire helmet

Firefighter Maaka McKinney is on a personal journey from the Bluff to Auckland raising awareness for post-traumatic stress disorder in first responders and raising funds for Leukemia. As a survivor of PTSD, he hopes his experience will encourage others to open up about depression.

From the front-lines to the tar seal, Maaka McKinney has fought his battles head-on.

Maaka is creating awareness around PTSD in first responders and raising money for leukemia treatment one step at a time.

Maaka McKinney (Te Rarawa, Ngāti Kahu) says, "I'm gonna cycle from the South Island, from down the bottom of the Bluff all the way to Wellington then I'm gonna run from Wellington to the top of the sky tower wearing all of my firefighter gear."

Having struggled with PTSD-related depression himself, Maaka hopes to encourage others to speak out and ask for help.

McKinney says, "It's really important as a first responder that we all know, we go to a lot of traumatic type scenes and when you come out of that scene or that situation make sure you talk it up look after each other give mutual support."

Maaka says that the support of fellow first responders has heartened him on his journey.

McKinney (Te Rarawa, Ngāti Kahu) says, "It was hard, it's gonna get harder, and just gonna have to push through that pain barrier. Luckily I had some of the guys with me, I think it would have been a lot harder if I had done it by myself."

With 1300 kilometers down and 500 to go, he is due to arrive in Auckland on the 13th of May.