Lions maul the All Blacks in Wellington

All Blacks second five-eighth Sonny Bill Williams already facing a judicial hearing after he was red carded for a shoulder charge against the British and Irish Lions last night. The All Blacks were reduced to 14 players for most of the match which led to their first loss on home soil in 48 matches.

It wasn't the prettiest picture for the All Blacks midfielder Sonny Bill Williams after charging into Anthony Watson.

Red carded for a shoulder charge in the 25th minute of the test match, however, Steve Hansen thinks it's all part of the game.

All Blacks Coach. Steve Hanson says, "There's no point whining about it, Sonny didn't use his arms so he put himself at risk so unfortunately he collected Anthony's head and put him at risk."

With both sides tied at 3 points, the All Blacks took the lead with a penalty goal after the Lions used their hands in the ruck.

The Lions responded with a penalty after another All Blacks indiscretion to tie up the scores once again.

There was a glimmer of hope for the home side as Mako Vunipola was on the receiving end of a yellow card for a reckless clearing out of Beauden Barrett.

But the tourists bounced back just before halftime as the Lions were awarded another penalty goal.

Anton Lienert-Brown made a bruising run through the Lions' defense which led to another penalty goal after a high tackle from Connor Murray.

The All Blacks gained six points from two penalty goals to take a nine-point lead halfway into the second half.

However, that didn't shake the Lions off as they went in for a much-needed try.

The Lions went on to score a second try through Conner Murray before being awarded the match-winning penalty

Final score 24 -21 to the British & Irish Lions.