Lingynoid set to bring the bling to NZ

She became a social media sensation overnight, with her videos portraying a unique twist on everyday struggles.

In September, Ngāti Tūwharetoa comedian Alisha Samuel, aka Lingynoiid will return home to meet her followers in the flesh and share with us her satirical prowess in what will be her first ever tour.

It's her way with words that's caught the attention of close to 100,000 followers on Facebook.

Samuel, of Ngāti Tūwharetoa, says, "It's all surreal I think. I'm still looking at myself like 'nah, I'm just that small little girl from Marton'. So it's crazy when people get excited when I reply to messages though. It's like 'oh ok, I don't expect that response'."

Her videos cover an array of topics and all prove popular.

"The most popular one was the one where Leonard and I were at the school waiting for my twins to finish and we were in the car waiting singing 'Baby Got Back' and that got 1.8 million views and it hasn't even been a year since I posted that up".

But behind the humour is an honest message, a message Lingynoiid says stems from testing times in her past.

"I lost me and I didn't like that fact so when I put myself out there on the line, I don't care, I don't give a crap I'm like 'I'm not going to make any apologies for the way I am and I'm going to show the world no matter how dicky you are, if you feel good then do it'. So I just want people to feel comfortable in themselves".

Her infectious and relatable nature shines and her upcoming tour is set to be a reflection of her personality.

"So many of our people back home are reserved, isolated and in themselves. Like they can't even converse a lot of the time while looking people in the eye. I want to get them to venture out, come feeling relaxed."

Lingynoiid admits she has her husband Leonard to thank for her rise to fame. He's a part of the hip-hop group Morse Gang.

It was initially their tour until his darling unintentionally stole the limelight.

"They said who wants to see us back in New Zealand we're going to be touring New Zealand and then people were like, 'stuff you, where's Lingy? We want Lingy'. He got quite offended and was like what about us and they were like 'nah, we want Lingy'. "

And there's one piece of advice this young mum wants all her followers to remember.

"Just live, just survive, just live and don't give up. That's my overall message and that's why I do what I do, that's why I make people laugh is to make them feel like they are alive inside."

She is set to tour New Zealand in September and is excited to meet all of her fans.

Visit her facebook page for more info