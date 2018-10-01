Lifeline launches workplace programme

Mental health service Lifeline Aotearoa has launched a new programme to advance the Zero Suicide movement in the workplace.

The programme is the first of its kind globally to offer a Zero Suicide Workplace platform that caters to the entire business sector, regardless of industry.

It comes after New Zealand provisional suicide figures released in August this year showed that 46 percent of those that ended their lives were in employment.

Data by Lifeline also shows that callers who are actively planning suicide are twice as likely to be suffering from workplace stress than callers who are assessed as low risk for suicide.

Executive Director at Lifeline Glenda Schnell says the framework will work alongside organisations existing policies and programmes while providing a safe structure to increase the capacity of people to respond to others in the workplace.

“It makes sense to open up communication channels and support networks in the places New Zealanders spend most of their waking lives - at work."

She says the aim is to equip everyday New Zealanders with the skills to recognise distress, know how to ask brave questions and what to do with the answers.

“These skills are taken home to whanau, friends and the community to effect a wider social change in wellbeing and suicide prevention."

The program is expected to extend to other businesses nationwide from March 2019.

If you or anyone you know is affected by suicide and needs help you can contact Lifeline on 0800 543 535 or the Suicide Crisis 0508 TAUTOKO.