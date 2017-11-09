Let the NCEA and scholarship exams begin

NCEA and scholarship exams begin today with more than 146,000 students participating.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins says Schools have been working hard throughout the year to prepare students.

“This can be a stressful time for students, but parents and teachers will be doing everything they can to support students to do well in their examinations.”

Te Reo Rangatira Level 3 is the first of the Māori language exams taking place at 2:00pm today, the last is Te Reo Māori Level 1 On Thursday 30 November at 9:30am.

Across the country, 58,879 students are sitting Level 1 papers, 54,181 at Level 2, 40,953 at Level 3 and 8,066 students entered in New Zealand Scholarship.

2017 exam timetable. Results for this exams are available mid-January 2018.