Learn te reo online while living abroad

Te Pūtahi-a-Toi and Massey Worldwide are launching a new programme called Toro Mai.

Toro Mai is a new online programme that allows anyone to discover Māori knowledge anywhere in the world. It is two short courses that aim to deepen understanding and awareness of Te Reo Māori and Tikanga Māori.

This programme was inspired by the work of Professor Meihana Durie to create pathways for Māori knowledge and incorporates Pūkenga Reo to empower communities of te reo learners.

Today representatives from the university are in London, Sydney, and Melbourne to share more information about the new online learning initiative, which is set to go live in September.

Toro Mai offers two introductory online courses in te reo Māori and tikanga Māori. These are taught via an immersive multimedia online platform with interactive activities.

They are approximately 10 hours each and can be studied at the students own pace.

The courses are not accredited- there are no costs involved, no assignments and no exams.