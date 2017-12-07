Leadership programme designer wins Queen's Youth Award

Te Tai Tokerau's Ezekiel Raui is one of the winners of the Queen's Young Leaders Awards.

The awards celebrate the work young people do to improve lives across a diverse range of issues. Raui works to encourage men in Aotearoa to take up leadership positions and to talk more openly about mental health issues.

While at school he helped develop a leadership programme for Native American, Polynesian and Māori students. The programme focuses on effective communication, management, self-belief and core values.

Raui is also the chairperson of Te Kahui Ururoa, the national rangatahi (youth) council established by Te Rau Matatini, the National Centre for Māori Health, Māori Workforce Development and Excellence. The purpose of this council is to promote young Maori voices in local and national government decision-making across the country.

The former head boy of Taipa Area School will receive the award at Buckingham Palace next year.