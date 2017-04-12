Labour promise more houses in greater Wellington

Homelessness is still the number one issue Labour is honing in on to take down National. Today, the party announced a plan to build 400 new houses around Wellington, most of which Labour says will be affordable houses. But Marama Fox says there is more to solving the issue than just building houses.

Labour Party Leader Andrew Little says the solution is simple, “When you don't have enough houses, you build more bloody houses!”

Labour's key issue in this year's election is homelessness and its reach has made its way to the nation's capital. A promise was made by Labour's leader to build 400 more houses around the outskirts of Wellington.

“We have to get serious about the housing crisis.”

Marama Fox agrees that some of the Government's initiatives fall short of the mark.

“11,000 houses are being built in Auckland right now but the problem is that they're all million-dollar houses.”

But she doesn't see the value in Labour's idea either, to focus almost all its resources on building more houses.

“Don't just build the houses for the sake of it, make sure they're affordable.”

Prime Minister bill English says they're doing their best.

“The size of the response is unprecedented. No government has ever spent 300 million on social housing and we're expanding social housing as well.”