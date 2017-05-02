Labour Party list confirmed

East Coast Labour Party candidate Kiritapu Allan-Coates is ranked at 20 on the list.

The Labour Party has revealed its party list for the 2017 General Election.

Willie Jackson's bid to move higher up the ranks was rejected yesterday and he remains at 21 on the list, while Willow-Jean Prime and Kiritapu Allan-Coates sit above him at 16 and 20, respectively.

Labour Party President Nigel Haworth says, “The Party’s Moderating Committee met over the weekend to consider a wealth of very high calibre of candidates for the Party List. We are delighted to present a list that contains 74 talented candidates and provides further renewal to Labour’s caucus.

I am excited that Labour will take into the General Election a strong caucus supported by a fresh team of candidates who reflect New Zealand’s diversity.”

Labour Leader Andrew Little says, “I am proud and excited to be leading such a dynamic and capable group of candidates into this year’s election. I have said I wanted a Party List that is as reflective and representative of New Zealand as possible. This is a list that achieves that.

We need to fix the housing crisis, rebuild our health system and equip our schools to deliver the education parents and kids deserve. Now we have the candidates in place who I’m confident will do a fantastic job convincing voters Labour has the solutions to build a fairer New Zealand. I can’t wait to hit the campaign trail with them.”

The full party list is as follows: