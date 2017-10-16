Ko e Vagahau Niue ko e Atefua he Tagata Niue - Niuean Language Week

The Ministry for Pacific People is calling on the country to show its support for Niuean Language Week.

The theme for the event this year is 'Ko e Vagahau Niue ko e Atefua he Tagata Niue' - The Niue Language is the Heart of Niue People.

The message aims to encourage all Niueans to embrace, speak and retain their language or it will eventually be lost.

According to the 2013 Census there are more than 23,000 people of Niuean descent in New Zealand. The language week is championed by Vagahau Niue Trust.