Know an outstanding young person?
Get nominating for the Minister for Youth’s New Zealand Youth Awards 2017 – open until midday 22 March.
The New Zealand Youth Awards are designed to recognise and celebrate the passion, success and commitment of young people, and those that support them, who are leading change, innovating and creating solutions throughout New Zealand.
There are ten Awards across eight categories:
- Change Maker Award (LGBTI or Cultural or Community Safety)
- Leadership Award
- Giving Back Award
- Working for Youth Award
- Youth with Disability Award
- Youth Group Award
- Youth Champion Award
- Youth Enterprise Award
The award winners will be formally recognised at a celebratory event hosted by the Minister for Youth at Parliament on 11 April.
Submit your nominations here: https://nzyouthawards.org.nz/