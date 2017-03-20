Know an outstanding young person?

Get nominating for the Minister for Youth’s New Zealand Youth Awards 2017 – open until midday 22 March.

The New Zealand Youth Awards are designed to recognise and celebrate the passion, success and commitment of young people, and those that support them, who are leading change, innovating and creating solutions throughout New Zealand.

There are ten Awards across eight categories:

Change Maker Award (LGBTI or Cultural or Community Safety)

Leadership Award

Giving Back Award

Working for Youth Award

Youth with Disability Award

Youth Group Award

Youth Champion Award

Youth Enterprise Award

The award winners will be formally recognised at a celebratory event hosted by the Minister for Youth at Parliament on 11 April.

Submit your nominations here: https://nzyouthawards.org.nz/