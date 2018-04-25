Kiwis still head to Gallipoli after bus inferno

Bus burns into flames. Source: Facebook

The kiwis caught in a bus fire on their way to Gallipoli are still heading to ANZAC Cove.

A total of 42 young New Zealanders and Australians had to leap from their bus when it burst into flames overnight.

Passenger Melissa Peters, from Christchurch, told Māori Television the group were now on a ferry heading to the peninsula for the Gallipoli dawn service at 2.30pm (NZT.)

Photo source: Facebook

She said they were tired but safe. Many had lost their luggage, passports and mobile phones but were still committed to attending.

The fire is believed to have started in the engine of the bus. The driver noticed smoke and had pulled over. Passengers were getting off on the side of the road when it burst into flames.

All passengers were accounted for.

Thousands of young kiwis have headed to Galipolli each year as part of their overseas experience.

Photo source: Facebook

More to come.