'Kiri' - Vodafone's new in-store virtual assistant

Credit: Vodafone

Vodafone has a new virtual helper coming to stores near you - and her name's Kiri.

In September, the company announced it will be the first global telco to launch an Intelligent Digital Human to help answer customer queries in-store.

Today, Vodafone revealed her identity and Māori name, Kiri.

Helen van Orton, Vodafone's Customer Operations Director, says, "Kiri will help out with routine tasks so that our retail staff can help solve more challenging issues for clients."

The company describes their newest team member, who it says has a "strikingly life-like appearance", as friendly and helpful.

"She's down-to-earth, easy to talk to, warm and empathetic. Kiri is tech savvy and loves to help," says Vodafone.

Vodafone teamed up with Kiwi startup FaceMe to create Kiri.

Kiri's currently in training but is expected to been seen before Christmas, in select Vodafone retail stores.

Already on the job, Kiri says, "I'm really excited about my new role at Vodafone and to talk to our customers. I'm still learning, but in future I want to answer those complicated technical questions. I can't wait to meet everyone!"