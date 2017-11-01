KidsCan now supporting over 30,000 Kiwi kids a week

During the "Kids Can. Can you?" campaign, New Zealanders rallied together to support the cause, by showing their generosity in donating as little or as much as they could. As a result a record of 700 low-decile schools across the country are now receiving KidsCan.

“We asked Kiwis to rally in support of Kiwi kids living in hardship. To reflect on the sense of camaraderie we had when we were young and how it’s okay to help and show kindness, without passing judgement,” says KidsCan CEO and Founder, Julie Chapman.

She says 25 schools were taken from the waiting list as a result of the support given by New Zealanders. The number of kids indulging in the basics provided by kids can have risen by 7,000 from 161,000 to 168,000.

“KidsCan is now feeding more than 30,000 children a week in schools, which on its own is a substantial figure highlighting the food need in this country. But the numbers are even more eye-opening when you realise what that means in terms of food,” says Chapman.

She adds, in their latest term four distribution they managed to send off over one million food items to all schools involved in the program. Along with food they are also able to provide those students living in hardship with raincoats, socks, shoes and basic health and hygiene essentials due to the constant support of their monthly donors.

She says, “We provide these items because we know from 12 years’ experience that it means they are in a better position to come to school and into the classroom in a better position to learn. Education equals opportunity and all children, regardless of their social economic background should have an equal chance.

Despite the increase of schools being added the list, there are still 16 schools waiting for their chance to get on that list, therefore Chapman and her team are calling on more Kiwis to get on board to insure no child goes without the basics by signing up and becoming a monthly supporter to help change a child’s life.