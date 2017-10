After weeks of campaigning and heated online debates, the Kea has been named New Zealand's 'Bird of the Year'.

Well-known for their cheekiness, curiosity and intelligence, Kea are now nationally endangered with just 3 thousand to 7 thousand birds remaining.

The 'Bird of the Year' competition is one of Forest & Bird's most popular annual events. It aims to raise awareness for New Zealand's unique native birds.

The Kererū came in second place in the competition, followed by the Kākāpō in third.