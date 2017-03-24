Kaupapa Māori can stop institutional racism - Māori Party

The Māori Party says embedding kaupapa Māori across the public sector, for at least one generation, is the only way to eliminate institutional racism in Aotearoa.

The message reinforces the party's plan to rid the country of the institutional racism that they believe has burdened generations of Māori.

Māori Party co-leader Marama Fox says, “The Māori Party has a vision of a thriving Aotearoa where Māori families are recognised for their value and there are no gaps between them and others New Zealanders.

We know institutional racism exists, multiple research studies by Māori and non-Māori academics have proven it. The disparity that continues, tell us that.

What we need to focus on now is pin-pointing where the problems are, weeding them out and replacing them with a fresh way of thinking – a kaupapa Māori way of thinking – that’ll add value for Māori and the nation,” said Ms Fox.

Māori Party co-leader Te Ururoa Flavell says making te reo Māori a core subject in schools, teaching Māori history in schools and delivering cultural competency workshops throughout the public sector were just some ways that would rid Aotearoa of institutional racism.

“There are many aspects of kaupapa Māori such as te reo Māori, rangatiratanga, manaakitanga, whanaungatanga and kaitiakitanga that offer solutions to systematic problems in this country, including institutional racism,” he says.

Institutional racism is a form of discrimination that has become established as normal behaviour within a society or organisation. In recent times it has been described as ‘unconscious bias’ and ‘casual racism.’