Kahaki set to become youngest player to represent NZ at Worlds

Darts player Taylor-Marsh Kahaki has had to wait till she turned 12-years-old to fulfil her selection to the NZ Seniors Squad.

Kahaki says, “Because there were better players better than me, until I realised my name got called out first”.

A year later and the wait is finally over. After being told she was too young to represent NZ in the women's category, Darts player Taylor-Marsh Kahaki is now eligible for Japan in October.

Last year Kahaki was first selected to the Senior NZ Squad but later found out of her ineligibility because she was only 11-years-old at the time.

The Māori Women's Champion from Te Whānau ā-Apanui and Ngāti Pāoa says her determination has led the young gun to this defining moment in her sporting career.

Kahaki says “I was excited, I really had fun, and I was actually wowed.”

Manurewa's Finlayson Primary School Teacher, Dallas Maihi says mathematic lessons in class has been designed to assist the current NZ Junior Champion with subtracting and multiplying in game scenarios.

Maihi says “The idea came about because 501 especially in the game of Darts links itself really well towards addition, subtraction, multiplication and division. You have got the doubles and the triples and when the kids are playing they don’t realise they are learning while they have fun.”

Kahaki was also the youngest to make the NZ Singles Ladies Final in Rotorua at the National Darts tournament in August, 2016